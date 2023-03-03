Local News

-
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service continues to make substantial progress in containing a wildfire in Manchester Township on federal, state and private property which has reached 3,859 acres in size and is 75% contained.
-
According to NJ.com, a Brooklyn man was struck and killed earlier this week while attempting to cross a road in Ocean County.
-
Per Manchester PD, there have been significant updates to the wildfire burning in Manchester Township on federal, state and private property.
-
Yesterday, Jersey City Mayor, Steve Fulop officially announced his intention to run for Governor.
-
West Long Branch, NJ – Few Americans say President Joe Biden’s policies have provided a lot of help to middle-class families – or to poor or wealthy families for that matter. The Monmouth University Poll also finds that worries about the impact of inflation on Americans’ pocketbooks have ebbed but it remains a top concern.
-
Thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at Rutgers University university have gone on strike.