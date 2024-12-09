TJ BryanOn-Air Host
A 16 year old boy from Garfield was arrested Wall Township over the weekend for stealing mail from businesses around Monmouth Executive Airport.
Authorities have identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle in Hazlet Sunday night.
The Associated Humane Society's Popcorn Park Shelter in Lacey announced it is closed until further notice due to ongoing renovations.
A fatal accident in Neptune Township is under investigation after two pedestrians were struck on Route 66 Tuesday evening. Police say at 7:36 PM they were called to the scene of an accident on 66 where a westbound Ford Transit van struck two pedestrians.
The former recreation director for Brick Township has pleaded guilty to theft after pocketing over $9000 in fraudulent permit fees.
If you're thinking about heading to SantaCon this year, be sure to leave the beverages at home. New Jersey Transit announced that all beverages will be banned on light rail and trains the next two Saturdays coinciding with the festive bar crawls.
Drones have invaded the Shore, including hovering over sensitive government facilities and local officials, like everyone else, want to know exactly what's going on.
A 36 year old Long Branch man was shot in the leg when an apparent altercation erupted into gunfire following a gathering at the Bates Lodge on Shrewsbury Avenue in Red Bank early Saturday morning, police said.
If you've ever taken a North Jersey Coast Line train through Middletown you may have noticed the small building next to the parking lot on the northbound side. That building is, in fact, the original Middletown Train Station which dates back to 1876. Now it will be leased to the Middletown Township Historical Society.