Toms River Man Killed, Long Branch Man Injured in Parkway Crash

A violent crash on the Garden State Parkway early Sunday morning left a young man from Toms River dead and another from Long Branch with serious injuries.

20-year-old Brian Fort was killed when his vehicle ran off the northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway in Lacey Township, New Jersey State Police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Dec. 21 at northbound milepost 73.2, according to State Police Trooper Sgt. Charles Marchan. Fort was driving an Infiniti with 22-year-old Errol Jeffrey of Long Branch in the front passenger seat when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, traveled down an embankment, struck multiple trees and overturned.

Both Fort and Jeffrey were ejected from the vehicle. Fort was pronounced dead at the scene. Jeffrey suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.