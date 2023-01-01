Over the air

Of course, you can listen to Brookdale Public Radio over the air along the Jersey Shore. Feel free to take a look at our coverage map.

Listen using our free app

Download our free app and listen to 90.5 The Night, Altrok, Brookdale Student Radio, and FM Flashback. You can also see the last few songs that the stations have played, our program schedule, local events, and links our social media pages. You can use the app's sleep and alarm function. Driving? No worries, the app is Android Auto and Apple Carplay ready.

Listen on your computer

You can listen on this page. Simply click the "play" button at the top of this page in your browser.

Listen on a smart speaker

If you own Alexa enabled devices say, "Hey Alexa, play 90.5 The Night".

Users of Google Home devices can start playing the station by saying, "OK Google, play 90.5 The Night."

Or, you can tell Siri, "Hey Siri, play 90.5 The Night."

