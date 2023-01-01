Sunday Mornings at 9

Acoustic Café is a two hour weekly radio show hosted by Rob Reinhart, who started the show in 1995.

Each week, listeners around the globe tune in to Acoustic Café to hear the latest from today’s great songwriting talents. It’s hard to put a definitive label on Acoustic Café’s music selections. After all, a good song is a good song… any individual set of music could contain a bit of country, rock, blues, folk, pop… and more!

In addition to classic songwriters (oh, you know who they are…), Acoustic Café wants to bring as many newer talents to the table as possible.

Acoustic Café's Website

