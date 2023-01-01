Ways to Give

Employer Matching

Many Companies will match tax-deductible contributions to non-profit organizations like Brookdale Public Radio. Some offer up to a two-for-one dollar match when an employee makes a personal contribution.

If your company is eligible, request a matching gift from your employer. The impact of your gift may be doubled! Some companies also will match gifts made by retirees and/or spouses.

Our EIN is 22-1849485. Some Employers require you to fill out a paper form. If so, please mail the completed form to:

Brookdale Public Radio

765 Newman Springs Rd

Lincroft, NJ 07738

ATTN: Membership

If you have any questions, please e-mail membership@wbjb.org.

Major Giving

Deepen your commitment to the music that matters by making a gift of $1000 or more to Brookdale Public Radio. Your generosity will sustain the programming you love and help ensure that Brookdale Public Radio has not only the resources necessary to fulfill our mission, but also the ability to innovate, challenge, and increase our impact as a pillar of our community. For additional information about major donations e-mail membership@wbjb.org.

Vehicle Donation

Donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to Brookdale Public Radio by simply completing this form and Charitable Adult Rides & Services will reach out to you to arrange the pick-up of your vehicle donation, at no cost to you. You may qualify for a tax deduction while supporting Brookdale Public Radio.

Vehicle donation pick-up is always free to you and most vehicles can be picked up within 24-72 business hours. You'll receive an initial car donation receipt upon pick-up.

Planned Giving

You can help guarantee Brookdale Public Radio’s future for decades to come. Making provisions in your financial or estate plans is a tax-smart way to help ensure that our station remain a strong voice for the community with news, music and information.

With a simple bequest in your will or a beneficiary designation on an insurance policy or retirement account, you can make a lasting impact. Planned gifts of all sizes help Brookdale Public Radio create quality programming now and for generations to come.

Common examples of planned gifts include:



Bequests

IRA Charitable Rollover

Donations of Life Insurance

Retirement Plan Beneficiary Designation

Gifts from Donor Advised Funds

Charitable Gift Annuities

Note: Brookdale Public Radio does not provide tax or financial advice. Please consult a financial advisor for additional information and to find out what type of planned gift may be right for you.

