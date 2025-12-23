Marlboro Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution Charges

Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced that a Marlboro man who was already serving parole supervision has admitted in court to possessing a substantial amount of illegal narcotics intended for distribution.

Christopher Johnson pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. The charge resulted from a coordinated narcotics investigation which led authorities to execute search warrants on December 3, 2024, targeting Johnson and his motel room at the Marlboro Motor Lodge. During the searches, officers seized cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Johnson was taken into custody and later determined to be on parole at the time of the arrest.

As part of the plea agreement, Johnson is expected to receive a 10-year sentence in New Jersey State Prison when he returns to court for sentencing in February.