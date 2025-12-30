Red Bank Pastor Charged with Sexual Crimes Against Juvenile Parishioner

vEnrique Molina, 50, is charged with two counts of first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, four counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, three counts of second-degree Sexual Assault, two counts of third-degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, one count of third-degree Attempted Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, one count of third-degree Hindering Apprehension, and three counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact. An investigation into Molina’s activities was recently initiated by a report received by the Red Bank Police Department, which subsequently coordinated with members of the Eatontown, Neptune Township, and Ocean Township police departments and the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau. The investigation determined that Molina met the victim at his church – Iglesia Pentecostal Nuevo Remanente, formerly located on Monmouth Street in Red Bank – and his criminal sexual activity began approximately seven years ago, when she was 14, then continued for more than three years, with crimes taking place in four Monmouth County municipalities.

Molina was taken into custody without incident last week and lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending future proceedings to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about Molina’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Jason Apaza at 800-533-7443, Eatontown Police Department Detective Jorge Gonzalez at 732-389-7628, or Ocean Township Police Department Detective Michael Legg at 732-531-1800. A photo of Molina is being publicly distributed along with this news release.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki, Director of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau. Molina is being represented by Thomas Carver, Esq., with an office in Freehold.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.