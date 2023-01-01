© 2023 Brookdale Public Radio
MicheleMcBride.png

Michele McBride

I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)

I always wanted a career in broadcasting and prepared for it by receiving my Associate’s degree from Brookdale Community College followed by a Bachelor’s in Communications from Monmouth University.

Life is good, I have an amazing family, love what I do and love where I live! I truly love getting out there at events and talking to all of our listeners about everything we have going on at The Night