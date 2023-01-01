Michele McBride

I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)

I always wanted a career in broadcasting and prepared for it by receiving my Associate’s degree from Brookdale Community College followed by a Bachelor’s in Communications from Monmouth University.

Life is good, I have an amazing family, love what I do and love where I live! I truly love getting out there at events and talking to all of our listeners about everything we have going on at The Night