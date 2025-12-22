NJ Minimum Wage to Hit $15.92 in 2026, Final Increase Under Murphy

New Jersey’s minimum wage will rise again in 2026, marking the final scheduled increase under Governor Phil Murphy before he leaves office. Beginning January 1 the minimum wage for most workers across the state will increase to $15.92 per hour, a 43-cent rise from the current rate.

Since Murphy took office in 2018, New Jersey’s minimum wage has increased by $7.32 per hour, fulfilling his commitment to reach and exceed the $15 threshold by 2025.

After reaching the $15 benchmark, New Jersey law tied future minimum wage adjustments to inflation. This system remains in effect, ensuring that the minimum wage continues to reflect changes in the cost of living for workers statewide.