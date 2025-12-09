© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Monmouth County Initiates Code Blue Due to Cold Weather

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published December 9, 2025 at 6:06 AM EST
Temperatures are falling and Monmouth County has initiated a Code Blue Warning until tomorrow.

When temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat to unsheltered individuals, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey helps people obtain shelter. During such times, county offices of emergency management and municipal government will often initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert, which enables authorities to make shelter arrangements for adults experiencing homelessness. The shelter arrangements may include opening Warming Centers for this specific need. The Code Blue activations, deactivations, and Warming Center listings on this page are based on what NJ 211 receives from the individual counties.

https://nj211.org/njcodeblue
