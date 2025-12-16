Asbury Park Theater Company Announces Seven-Show 2026 Season

The Asbury Park Theater Company, which launched in 2022, will present its most ambitious season yet in 2026, with seven theater and music productions, including Jesse’s Malin’s “Silver Manhattan” on August 5 at The Vogel at The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank. The rest of the shows will be at Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove.

Malin’s “Silver Manhattan: A Musical Guide to Survival,” previously only presented at The Gramercy Theatre in New York is, according to Jesse, “a musical, a play, a live concert, a feel good thing." Info and tickets are available at AsburyParkTheaterCompany.org.