The Asheville, N.C., band's new album blends country and shoegaze influences in a thrilling set of songs that capture youthful debauchery and local lore against a backdrop of strip malls and highways.
The friendship shared by Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus isn't just the backdrop for their album as boygenius: It's the subject of many of these songs, built into their very structures.
For a world hell-bent on erasing the memory of the last three years, Paramore approaches hard times with a refreshing sense of self.