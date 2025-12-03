Rumson's Charlie Puth to Perform National Anthem at The Super Bowl

The star-studded lineup features multi-award winning, Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Charlie Puth, 11x Grammy-winning artist Brandi Carlile and Grammy-winning R&B breakout artist Coco Jones.

"Super Bowl Sunday is the world's biggest entertainment stage, and we're proud to spotlight artists who embody the very best of music and culture," said Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL. "Beyond the game itself, the Super Bowl is a global celebration. These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world."

"Charlie, Brandi, and Coco are generational talents, and we are honored to have them - alongside our extraordinary deaf performers - on Super Bowl LX's world stage," stated Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. "This moment embodies the very best of culture, live performance, and our country, perfectly kicking off game day."

Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth will perform the National Anthem. With more than 35 billion streams, multiple platinum singles, including "Attention" and "We Don't Talk Anymore," and global hits like "See You Again," Puth has established himself as one of music's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators across multiple genres. His performance comes ahead of the release of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "Whatever's Clever!", set for March 6, 2026.

One of music's most respected voices, Brandi Carlile will perform "America the Beautiful." Carlile is an Oscar-nominee, 11x Grammy-winner, 2x Emmy-winner and #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist whose new solo album, "Returning To Myself," has been praised as "one of the best albums of the year" (Variety). The record follows her celebrated collaboration with Elton John, "Who Believes in Angels?," which recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be performed by R&B breakout star Coco Jones. Jones has quickly become one of R&B's leading voices, earning eight Grammy nominations, including a 2026 Best R&B Album nomination for her debut project Why Not More?, and winning the 2024 Grammy for Best R&B Performance for her platinum-certified hit "ICU." A multifaceted entertainer and actress, Jones currently stars in Peacock's "Bel-Air" and continues to rise as one of the most compelling new talents in music and culture.

The Super Bowl pregame entertainment will spotlight powerful American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Renowned Deaf music artist Fred Beam will perform the National Anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and Deaf music performer Julian Ortiz will deliver "America the Beautiful."

In a historic first, the signed rendition of the Apple Music Halftime Show will feature a multilingual signing program incorporating Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by Deaf Puerto Rican performer Celimar Rivera Cosme.

All signed performances for the Super Bowl pregame and the Apple Music Halftime Show are collaborations with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

The NFL previously announced that global music sensation Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.

For updates on Super Bowl LX festivities, fans can visit SuperBowl.com.