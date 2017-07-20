Saturday at 10a

eTown is a non-profit, nationally syndicated radio broadcast/podcast, multimedia and events production company. Our mission is to educate, entertain and inspire a diverse audience through music and conversation in order to create a socially responsible and environmentally sustainable world.

Since 1991, eTown has produced musical, social and environmental programming to uplift and inspire listeners around the world. We attract today’s top artists and combine them with champions of social responsibility and environmental sustainability. The eTown community comes for the music, and stays for the message.

The shows are recorded in front of a live audience, in our solar powered theater, eTown Hall, which also serves as a social and environmental hub for community events. From film screenings to panel discussions, concerts, educational programming, fundraisers and more, eTown Hall attracts a vibrant community of engaged citizens.

