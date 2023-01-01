Monday Night at 11

Sound Opinions is a music talk radio show out of Chicago, hosted by two long-time music critics, the show’s objective is to entertain and educate music fans through discussions about different genres, all-time great albums and new music.

In addition to conversations about music history, hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot interview artists and industry professionals as well as recommend recent under-the-radar music they call “Buried Treasures.”

Sound Opinions is produced by WBEZ Chicago and distributed nationally by PRX, the Public Radio Exchange

Sound Opinions Official Website