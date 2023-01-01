Member Rewards
Monday Member E-Mail
As a current Member you are automatically added to the email list for our Weekly Email Giveaways. Each week we give our members a chance to win special items like: CDs, DVDs, Concert Tickets, and more. We can only include you when you become a member and provide us an email address.
Your Member Card
Your 90.5 The Night Membership Card gets you discounts to select merchants including the following local businesses:
Alternate Ending Beer Co.
1057 NJ 34
Aberdeen, New Jersey
10% off food
https://www.alternateendingbeerco.com/
Dachshund Distilling
1103A Sixth Avenue
Neptune, NJ 07753
732-481-4566
10% discount on all bottle purchases
Free shot glass with any purchase over $25.
These offers can be combined
https://www.dachshunddistilling.com
Yoga with Love
417 Euclid Avenue
Loch Arbour, NJ 07711
848-777-2942
Discount: $10 off New Student Special (21 days of unlimited yoga classes for $49). Use the code Brookdale10
https://www.yogawithlovenj.com
McKay Imaging
12 Monmouth St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
$100 off any wedding photography package or 10% off any portrait and maternity package.
mckayimaging.com
Calgo Gardens
462 Adelphia-Farmingdale Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
10% off all in store purchases. Excludes Landscaping and special projects
calgogardens.com
Diana P. Lang Photography:
10% off all portrait, head shot and personal branding sessions and prints
Flowers From the Farm, NJ:
10% off in store purchase of premade arrangements. Excludes custom orders, events and flower share club.
Drop the Beet Aquaponics:
10% off on site purchace. Excludes CSA memberships and custom orders.
Tulip Tree Café:
One free beverage with the purchase of breakfast or lunch for onsite dining only.
The Yoga Loft:
Drop in class fee is $12. Limit one per student. Excludes workshops.
As a current Member you are automatically added to the email list for our Weekly Email Giveaways. Each week we give our members a chance to win special items like: CDs, DVDs, Concert Tickets, and more. We can only include you when you become a member and provide us an email address.
Your Member Card
Your 90.5 The Night Membership Card gets you discounts to select merchants including the following local businesses:
Alternate Ending Beer Co.
1057 NJ 34
Aberdeen, New Jersey
10% off food
https://www.alternateendingbeerco.com/
Dachshund Distilling
1103A Sixth Avenue
Neptune, NJ 07753
732-481-4566
10% discount on all bottle purchases
Free shot glass with any purchase over $25.
These offers can be combined
https://www.dachshunddistilling.com
Yoga with Love
417 Euclid Avenue
Loch Arbour, NJ 07711
848-777-2942
Discount: $10 off New Student Special (21 days of unlimited yoga classes for $49). Use the code Brookdale10
https://www.yogawithlovenj.com
McKay Imaging
12 Monmouth St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
$100 off any wedding photography package or 10% off any portrait and maternity package.
mckayimaging.com
Calgo Gardens
462 Adelphia-Farmingdale Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
10% off all in store purchases. Excludes Landscaping and special projects
calgogardens.com
Diana P. Lang Photography:
10% off all portrait, head shot and personal branding sessions and prints
Flowers From the Farm, NJ:
10% off in store purchase of premade arrangements. Excludes custom orders, events and flower share club.
Drop the Beet Aquaponics:
10% off on site purchace. Excludes CSA memberships and custom orders.
Tulip Tree Café:
One free beverage with the purchase of breakfast or lunch for onsite dining only.
The Yoga Loft:
Drop in class fee is $12. Limit one per student. Excludes workshops.