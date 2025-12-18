© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Fulfill Hosts Final Drive-Up Food Distribution Before Holidays

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published December 18, 2025 at 10:40 AM EST

Fulfill has announced its final drive-up food distribution event for 2025. The last opportunity before the holidays for those in need to take advantage of Fulfill’s Pop-the-Trunk Drive-Thru Food Distribution will be Friday, December 19 from 1-2:30 P.M. 

People in need receive a box of shelf stable food for a family of four for four days, plus fresh dairy, produce, and bread – all the essentials to keep them fed and nourished. The next Pop-the-Trunk Drive-Thru Distribution will be Friday, January 2. 
Tags
Local News New Jersey Monmouth CountyOcean County
TJ Bryan
