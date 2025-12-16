Jennifer Davenport Nominated as New Jersey’s Next Attorney General

Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill has tapped Jennifer Davenport to serve as New Jersey’s next Attorney General, and two of Monmouth County’s top state legislators, representing opposite sides of the aisle, are voicing unified support.

Democratic State Senator Vin Gopal and Republican State Senator Declan O’Scanlon joined in offering bipartisan backing for Davenport, a Monmouth County resident whose legal career has included close work with law enforcement and prosecutors. In a joint statement released Monday, the senators praised Davenport’s professional record and emphasized her focus on public safety and accountability.

Davenport’s nomination is expected to move through the Senate Judiciary Committee in the coming weeks as part of the formal confirmation process.