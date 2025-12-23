BlueClaws Job Fair Set for January 10 at ShoreTown Ballpark

The Jersey Shore BlueClaws announced they will be hosting a Job Fair at ShoreTown Ballpark on Saturday, January 10th from 10 am to 3 pm. The team is once again hiring a group of hard-working, energetic professionals for a wide variety of gameday staff positions for the 2026 season.

In a press release, BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane said, “Providing a top-notch fan experience relies on our gameday staff and we look forward to welcoming new members to the family this year.”

Positions are available in a wide variety of departments including Game Day Operations, Food & Beverage, Retail, Grounds Crew, and Promotions.

All positions are part-time and begin with on-boarding and training in March. Opening Night is set for April 7th.