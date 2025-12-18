NJ.com Names Top 99 Restaurants: Shore Favorites Shine in Rankings

NJ.com has released their latest ranking of the top 99 restaurants in the Garden State, and the Shore is well represented. Monmouth County claimed fourteen spots on the list, while Ocean County was represented by five restaurants.

The top ranked restaurant in Monmouth County is Anjelica's in Sea Bright at number 11. Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro in Freehold is number 13, 2nd Jetty in Sea Bright is 16, and the Poached Pear Bistro in Point Pleasant Beach rounds out the top 20.

The top restaurant overall was determined to be Korai Kitchen in Jersey City.