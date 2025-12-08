Netflix at Fort Monmouth Gets One Step Closer to Becoming a Reality

The streaming giant says the $55 million deal clears the way for Netflix Studios Fort Monmouth, a state-of-the-art facility spanning 289 acres across Oceanport and Eatontown. The site will feature 12 soundstages, production offices, and space for public attractions, with construction expected to finish by 2028. Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico praised state officials and the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority for helping bring the project to life. Local tax programs are expected to deliver more than $100 million in revenue over 30 years. The announcement comes the same day Netflix finalized an $82.7 billion purchase of Warner Bros., including HBO and HBO Max — marking one of the largest entertainment mergers in history.