Music News

Lasse Wellander, lead guitarist for the band ABBA, died Friday at the age of 70.
The electronic producer and songwriter moves seamlessly in this jam-packed Tiny Desk.
Stein, who died Sunday at 80, signed a wide range of pioneering artists: The Ramones, Madonna, Talking Heads, The Pretenders, k.d. lang and Ice-T. We'll listen back to two of his Fresh Air interviews.
Thomas Bangalter, formerly of French electronic music duo Daft Punk, has released a classical music album: the score to a ballet titled Mythologies that draws on American minimalism and Baroque works.
NPR's Miles Parks speaks to the members of indie supergroup boygenius about its new full-length album, the record.
This year's crop may not have a James Bond theme or a ubiquitous Disney banger, but it's got range — thanks in part to a viral dance number from RRR.