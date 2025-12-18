Manahawkin Man Arrested After Attempted Car Break-Ins at Southern Regional High School

A Manahawkin man was arrested after police say he attempted to break into vehicles in the parking lot of Southern Regional High School and fled from officers.

Stafford Township police responded to the school area around noon December 13, following reports of a suspicious man trying to enter parked vehicles. Officers spotted a man matching the description near Route 9 and Hilliard Boulevard, but when they attempted to approach him, the suspect ran into a wooded area, leading to a brief foot chase before he was taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Bradley Stanley, 39, of East Bay Avenue in Manahawkin. Stanley was found to be in possession of burglary tools, stolen items and a stun gun, according to police. Detectives were able to identify several victims and return the recovered property.