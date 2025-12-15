Real ID Mobile Unit Coming to Monmouth County Town

According to NJ.com , he New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s mobile Real ID unit will be in the township from January fifth through January ninth. Appointments are required and can be made online starting at eleven a.m. on Monday, according to township officials.

Residents can schedule appointments through the MVC’s mobile unit website, which also lists dates and locations for mobile units across the state.

The mobile truck offers an alternative to visiting a traditional Motor Vehicle Commission office for those looking to obtain a Real ID.