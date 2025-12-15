© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Real ID Mobile Unit Coming to Monmouth County Town

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published December 15, 2025 at 6:39 AM EST
NJMVC

If you still don’t have a Real ID, you’ll soon have a local chance to get one in Marlboro.

According to NJ.com, he New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s mobile Real ID unit will be in the township from January fifth through January ninth. Appointments are required and can be made online starting at eleven a.m. on Monday, according to township officials.

Residents can schedule appointments through the MVC’s mobile unit website, which also lists dates and locations for mobile units across the state.

The mobile truck offers an alternative to visiting a traditional Motor Vehicle Commission office for those looking to obtain a Real ID.
Tags
Local News Monmouth County
Michele McBride
See stories by Michele McBride