Guest DJ Hour

Ever want to be a DJ on the radio? Now you can! With the Guest DJ option on our donation page make sure to choose the $240 (annual) or $20 monthly sustaining option.

After your donation you will be contacted from someone on the radio station staff to get the process going for you to have your own hour on the air.

Next you will need to collect about 25 songs and send them to us. We’ll check to see if the songs you want are in our library.

Once there are about 15 songs you’ll need to figure out your songlist. We suggest you either make a bullet list to talk about your songs or write out a script. This make the recording process a lot less stressful for you.

Then we’ll arrange a time for you to come in a pre-record your hour. With some guidance from the staff you’ll be all prepped to be a DJ.

The staff will take your recording and put the hour together. Typically we’ll play your hour at 7pm on Sunday. But don’t worry we’ll let you know with plenty of lead time and arrange to have the hour recorded.