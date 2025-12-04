Teen Held in Stabbing Incident Also Charged in Attacking a Woman Pushing a Stroller

Police say Jaden J. Thompson of Freehold Township assaulted a woman who was pushing her two-year-old in a stroller on November 17th. It happened around five in the afternoon on Pinewood Road, when Thompson allegedly put the woman in a chokehold and pushed her to the ground. She screamed for help, and he ran off. Investigators identified Thompson after tips from the public came in from a surveillance photo. He’s now charged in Howell with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.