Privacy Policy

Information Collection and Use

Our primary goal in collecting personal information, both identifying and non-identifying, is to make our site(s) and service(s) more relevant and rewarding for you to use.

Identifying information is collected when you choose to fill out a form to request additional information from us, or if you wish to have us contact you to resolve a problem or answer questions about the College. We may use the information you provide about yourself to fulfill your requests for our products, programs, and services, to respond to your inquiries about our offerings, and to offer you other products, programs, or services that we believe may be of interest to you. We sometimes use this information to communicate with you, such as to notify you when we make changes to our services, to fulfill a request made by you, or to contact you. We will NOT provide your personal information to any third party for marketing purposes.

Non-identifying information is collected by our servers when you visit our website, and includes information about your domain, service provider, operating system, and browser, and also includes other non-identifying characteristics such as approximate age, regional location, search terms you may have used to find us, and any advertisements you clicked on to reach our site. We use this data, in aggregate, for research and reports on site activity, and to suggest and support changes we might make in our site to enhance viewers’ experiences. We do not associate your IP address with any other identifiable information to identify you personally, except when necessary to comply with legally binding requests from Law Enforcement.

Voluntary Information

You may voluntarily give us information used for promotional, membership, or programming purposes.



Your email address (e.g., when you sign up for a newsletter)

Your responses to surveys or contests

Your content submissions (e.g., in response to a call for photos, stories about shows you've seen, etc)

Pledge/donation information

When we ask for personally identifiable information (like your name, address, email address, phone number or credit card information), we only use the information you give us within Brookdale Public Radio. For example, we may email you to invite you to join a newsletter list, invite you to events, or ask you to renew your credit card when it expires, and we may share your information with third party vendors, but only to help us do these sorts of things (and not for their own use). We may also aggregate your personally identifiable information (such as your address) with others to produce non-personally identifiable information that we may use to analyze and improve what we do.

Sale of Personal Information

We don't do that. We wouldn't want it done with our information and we absolutely wouldn't want to do it to our listeners. We do our best to keep your information safe and our database secure (which is one of the reasons you have to give your information each time you donate).

Contests

From time to time, we may offer contests that users may enter through our digital platforms. Please note that these contests may each have their own official rules, which give us additional rights to use entries, and which govern your participation in the contest. Brookdale Public Radio may share contest and ticket winner information with business partners (such as a promoter or venue) to facilitate transfer, delivery and logistics around eTickets, and/or other contest details. Such third parties may or may not collect your information for their own purposes beyond our scope.

Cookies

To enhance and personalize your experience, some of our web pages use “cookies.” Cookies are text files that your web browser places on your computer’s hard drive to store your preferences. We use cookies and other technologies to passively collect demographic data, personalize your experience on the site, and monitor advertisements and other activities. When using cookies, we do not store personally identifiable information within the cookie. Most browsers are automatically set to accept cookies whenever you visit a website. You can disable cookies or set your browser to alert you when cookies are being sent. To find out about how to opt out of this type of data collection, please go to https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/

Collection Of Information By Third-Party Sites

Some of our site(s) and service(s) contain links to other sites whose information practices may be different than ours. Visitors should consult the other sites’ privacy policies, as we have no control over information that is submitted to, or collected by, these third parties.

Law Enforcement

We cooperate with government and law enforcement officials to enforce and comply with the law. We may disclose and information about you to government or law enforcement officials as we, in our sole discretion, believe necessary or appropriate to respond to claims, legal process (including subpoenas), to protect the property and rights of the College or a third party, the safety of the public or any person, to prevent or stop any illegal, unethical, or legally actionable activity, or to comply with the law.

Privacy Of Children Younger Than 13 Years

Brookdale Community College is concerned about the privacy of young children and does not knowingly collect any personal information from children under 13 years of age.

Contact Us

If you have questions or concerns about this policy please contact us:

Brookdale Public Radio

c/o Brookdale Community College

765 Newman Springs Rd

Lincroft, NJ 07738

Contact Form

