Three Men Indicted in Long Branch Teen’s Fatal Shooting

A grand jury has indicted three men on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Long Branch teenager earlier this year, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Tuesday.

The 10-count indictment was returned against Aiden Terlecki, 19, of Middletown; Joshua Moore, 21, of Neptune Township; and Jahsaad M. Banks, 19, of Asbury Park, Santiago said.

The charges stem from the death of 18-year-old Tristan Reeves of Long Branch earlier this year.

In the early afternoon on March 16, Long Branch police officers responded to reports of gunfire near the John R. Lewis Commons where they discovered Reeves suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The defendants were apprehended in October.