Saturday night at 11

Remember back in the day – you and your friends hanging out on a Saturday night, maybe in somebody’s car or basement, with your favorite radio station providing the soundtrack? No? I don’t remember much of it either, but everyone tells me I was there. Join Your Radio Daddy Saturday nights at 11 we revisit those glorious days of misspent youth on FM Flashback – an hour of tunes and talk from when the rock really was classic and gas was fifty cents a gallon. That’s FM Flashback, Saturday nights at eleven on Brookdale Public Radio 90.5 The Night HD 1 – because if you think you remember the 70s, you probably weren’t there.