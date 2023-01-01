Legal Central

Station Manager: Tom Brennan – tbrennan@wbjb.org

Head of Development: Kristin Florio – kflorio@wbjb.org

Head of Programming: Rich Robinson – rrobinson@wbjb.org

Welcome to WBJB-FM’s Legal Page. Below is information (or links to information) to reflect our compliance with both the Corporation For Public Broadcasting and The Federal Communications Commission.You may inspect WBJB-FM’s Public File as well as other documentation at the Federal Communication’s website.Members of WBJB-FM’s Board (Brookdale Community College’s Board of Trustees) can be foundThe Brookdale Board Of Trustees (BOT) holds open meetings.You may review packets of the BOT as well as audio byWBJB-FM submits an Annual Financial Statement.(PDF).Hiring information at WBJB-FM (and Brookdale Community College) can beBrookdale Community College’s Diversity Statement:Brookdale Community College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action institution. WBJB-FM has it's more recent reportWBJB-FM Executive Staff