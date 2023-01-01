Legal Central
Welcome to WBJB-FM’s Legal Page. Below is information (or links to information) to reflect our compliance with both the Corporation For Public Broadcasting and The Federal Communications Commission.
You may inspect WBJB-FM’s Public File as well as other documentation at the Federal Communication’s website. Our public file can be found here.
Members of WBJB-FM’s Board (Brookdale Community College’s Board of Trustees) can be found here
The Brookdale Board Of Trustees (BOT) holds open meetings. Click here for a schedule.
You may review packets of the BOT as well as audio by following this link
WBJB-FM submits an Annual Financial Statement. Here is the latest report (PDF).
Hiring information at WBJB-FM (and Brookdale Community College) can be found here.
Brookdale Community College’s Diversity Statement:
Brookdale Community College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action institution. No person, in whatever relationship with the College, shall be subjected to discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, creed, color, nationality, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, marital status, civil union status, domestic partner status, affectional or sexual orientation, atypical hereditary cellular or blood trait, genetic information, liability for service in the Armed Forces of the United States, disability, or other protected categories or activity (i.e., opposition to prohibited discrimination or participation in the complaint process). Sexual harassment is a form of unlawful gender discrimination and, likewise, will not be tolerated.
Brookdale Community College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action institution. WBJB-FM has it's more recent report here.
WBJB-FM Executive Staff
You may inspect WBJB-FM’s Public File as well as other documentation at the Federal Communication’s website. Our public file can be found here.
Members of WBJB-FM’s Board (Brookdale Community College’s Board of Trustees) can be found here
The Brookdale Board Of Trustees (BOT) holds open meetings. Click here for a schedule.
You may review packets of the BOT as well as audio by following this link
WBJB-FM submits an Annual Financial Statement. Here is the latest report (PDF).
Hiring information at WBJB-FM (and Brookdale Community College) can be found here.
Brookdale Community College’s Diversity Statement:
Brookdale Community College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action institution. No person, in whatever relationship with the College, shall be subjected to discrimination or harassment on the basis of race, creed, color, nationality, national origin, ancestry, age, sex, marital status, civil union status, domestic partner status, affectional or sexual orientation, atypical hereditary cellular or blood trait, genetic information, liability for service in the Armed Forces of the United States, disability, or other protected categories or activity (i.e., opposition to prohibited discrimination or participation in the complaint process). Sexual harassment is a form of unlawful gender discrimination and, likewise, will not be tolerated.
Brookdale Community College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action institution. WBJB-FM has it's more recent report here.
WBJB-FM Executive Staff
- Station Manager: Tom Brennan – tbrennan@wbjb.org
- Head of Development: Kristin Florio – kflorio@wbjb.org
- Head of Programming: Rich Robinson – rrobinson@wbjb.org