Monthly Sustainer FAQ

How does Sustaining Membership work?

Sustaining Members give us a dependable base of support for the programs you count on. When you become a Monthly Sustaining Member, your donation is ongoing until you say otherwise. Your credit or debit card will automatically be billed each month.

Benefits of a Sustaining Membership:



Your donation is charged to your credit or debit card on the same day of each month.

You are entitled to a thank you gift each year. Just contact us annually to request a gift.

You will no longer receive renewal notices.

You will receive a tax letter every January.

FAQs:

How do I update or make changes to my Sustaining Membership?

There are two ways you can change your payment information for your monthly donations.

You can email membership@wbjb.org with your issue and we will contact you within 24 hours. You can also call our membership line at 732-224-2492 and leave a voice mail stating that you need to change your monthly donation.

Will I still receive the weekly email member contests?

Yes. As a Monthly Sustaining Member, your membership (and all of its privileges) is ongoing.

I just pledged to donate monthly. When will my card be charged?

Your first monthly gift will be charged the day you have made the pledge. After that, your card will be charged on the same day of every month.

Do I have to donate again to receive a thank you gift?

No. If you have not chosen a gift with your pledge for the year, you can request one at any time, even during membership drives. To request a gift, use our contact form or call the membership line at 732-224-2492 and leave a voice mail with your request.

How do I cancel my Sustaining Membership?

Call our membership line at 732-224-2492 and leave a voice mail stating your request. Please make sure to include your contact information.

When can I expect my thank you gift?

Please allow approximately 6-8 weeks for the processing and delivery of your thank you gift.

Is my gift to 90.5 the Night tax-deductible?

Yes. Your gift to 90.5 the Night is fully tax-deductible, minus the fair market value of any thank you gifts requested.

