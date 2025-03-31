Holmdel Man Arrested and Charged Multiple Charges Stemming From Removal of Pride Flag

A Holmdel man is facing several charges after attempting to remove a Pride flag from Main Street Donuts in Matawan Saturday morning.

Matawan police said 61-year-old Maciej Wojciak tried to remove the pride flag from the front of the store. The owner attempted to stop Wojciak, who fled the scene before police arrived. While officers were searching for him, Wojciak returned to the business. He then made a Nazi salute and threatened to burn down the donut shop.

Wojciak was arrested and charged with bias intimidation, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. After hearing about Saturday's incident, customers on Sunday showed their support for Main Street Donuts with a line out the door and the shop was sold out of donuts by 11:30 a.m.