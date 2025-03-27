Monmouth County Spring Surplus Auction Starts Saturday

If you're in the market for some used heavy machinery, construction equipment, a truck, or some shelving, then you are in luck as the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that the 2025 Monmouth County Spring Surplus Online Auction will take place Saturday, March 29 through Tuesday, April 1.

Some 100 lots will be available for bidding through USGovbid.com. County Commissioner Nick DiRocco said that since 2008 Monmouth County has generated over $4 million in revenue by auctioning its surplus property online.

To participate in the auction, bidders must first register on the auctioneer’s website at usgovbid.com

