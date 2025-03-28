Petitions Filed For June County Primary

Multiple candidates have filed petitions to run in the June primary race for Monmouth County Sheriff, Clerk and County Commissioner, according to the Monmouth County Clerk's Office.

Republican incumbents including Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon, and County Commissioners Thomas Arnone and Nick DiRocco face challenges from newcomers Danielle Bellomo for Clerk, and Mary Katie Kelliher, and Ronald Osadacz Jr. for Commissioner.

Incumbent Sheriff Shaun Golden will not face a challenger in the Republican primary. The Democratic candidates for Sheriff (Michael Warren), Clerk (Alison De Nola), and Commissioner (Vito Colasurdo and Jacquelyn Wenzel) are running unopposed in their upcoming primary.