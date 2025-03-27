Annual Garden State Film Festival Starts Today

The 23rd Annual Garden State Film Festival begins today, showcasing over 200 independent films to be screened in various venues in Asbury Park and Cranford. Founded by Diane Raver and the late New Jersey actor Robert Pastorelli, the GSFF has grown to be one of the top indie film festivals in the country. In addition to the almost non-stop screenings will be educational panels, a screenplay table read, karaoke night, and awards banquet.

Submissions for the Garden State Film Festival come from all over the world as well as our own backyard. One of the official selections comes from Brookdale Community College alum Khalil J. Walker. His short film called "Pass Da Mic" is set against the backdrop of the Jersey Shore rap scene, "Pass Da Mic" will be screened at the Cranford Theater this Saturday at 6:15 PM. For more tickets and information on the Garden State Film Festival please visit GSFF.org.