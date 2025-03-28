© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
GOP Nominee for NJ Governor Floats Self-Service Gas

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published March 28, 2025 at 9:08 AM EDT

It hasn't been allowed in New Jersey since 1949, but here we go again with an effort to allow self-serve gas in the Garden State. State Senator Jon Bramnick, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Governor, has re-introduced a bill that last failed in 2022.

Under the new bill, gas stations with four or more pumps would have to offer both full and self-serve gas between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. An attendant would still have to be available to help anyone with a disability to pump gas.

The bill would also bar any county or local government from passing any laws that would prevent self-serve gas in their communities. New Jersey is the only state in the United States where drivers cannot pump their own gas.
Tags
Local News New Jersey Politics
TJ Bryan
