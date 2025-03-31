© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Agreement Reached To Repair Paramount Theater

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published March 31, 2025 at 8:38 AM EDT
image of the Paramount Theater and Convention Hall in Asbury Park
Acroterion
/
WikiCommons
Paramount Theater and Convention Hall in Asbury Park

An agreement as been reached between Asbury Park and developer Madison Marquette to begin the process of repairing the exterior of the Paramount Theatre, which has been closed for safety concerns for more than three years

The 1,600-seat Paramount is part of Convention Hall, both of which were ordered closed by the city in 2021 due to safety concerns, in particular structural issues with the ceiling where a leaky roof was covered only by a tarp.

In early 2024, Asbury Park was awarded $20 million from the New Jersey Boardwalk Preservation Fund, $13 million of which was tagged for repairing Convention Hall and the Paramount. There is no clear date on when it will reopen.
New Jersey Monmouth CountyAsbury Park
TJ Bryan
