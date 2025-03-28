© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Students And Driver Injured In Bus Crash

WBJB | By TJ Bryan
Published March 28, 2025 at 8:59 AM EDT
Four high school students and the driver were injured when a school bus overturned after a crash with a van Thursday morning in Wall. None of the injuries was thought to be serious, but all involved were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

According to officials the bus, which was operated by Seaman-Tov of Neptune, was in route to Communications High School when it was struck from behind by a van on I-195 near the exit for Route 34, causing the bus to overturn. The driver of the van was not injured.
TJ Bryan
