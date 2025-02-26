Local YMCA Set To Launch Veteran Wellness Program
The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County has announced the launch of a free health and wellness program designed to strengthen the overall well-being of veterans and their partners.
Launching April 7, the 12-week Veterans Wellness program will include a free YMCA family membership with guided fitness sessions, group exercise classes, access to cardio equipment, plus nutritional guidance, and mental health and stress management resources. Weekly sessions will be led by certified instructors and health professionals. All honorably discharged veterans, active military and their partners, regardless of age or fitness level are eligible for the program.