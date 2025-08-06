Former Monmouth County Police Chief Enters Pre-Trial Intervention Program

Prosecutors say Cooke illegally accessed a law enforcement database between 2019 and 2023 to look up information on two individuals unrelated to any investigation. He resigned on May 19 — the same day he entered his guilty plea. Cooke is permanently barred from public employment in New Jersey. If he successfully completes the one-year PTI program, the charge will be dismissed. Officials also allege that while on administrative leave, Cooke assisted a co-conspirator in multiple shoplifting incidents. Cooke had served with Englishtown police since 2000 and became chief in 2019.