© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

Former Monmouth County Police Chief Enters Pre-Trial Intervention Program

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 6, 2025 at 6:05 AM EDT

The former police chief of Englishtown, Peter S. Cooke, has entered New Jersey’s pretrial intervention program after pleading guilty to third-degree computer criminal activity.

Prosecutors say Cooke illegally accessed a law enforcement database between 2019 and 2023 to look up information on two individuals unrelated to any investigation. He resigned on May 19 — the same day he entered his guilty plea. Cooke is permanently barred from public employment in New Jersey. If he successfully completes the one-year PTI program, the charge will be dismissed. Officials also allege that while on administrative leave, Cooke assisted a co-conspirator in multiple shoplifting incidents. Cooke had served with Englishtown police since 2000 and became chief in 2019.
Tags
Local News Monmouth CountyCrime
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride