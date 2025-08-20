Governor Murphy and Secretary Bridges Announce $250 Million in Capital Funding to Support Deferred Maintenance Needs of New Jersey Higher Education

“We are committed to leaving New Jersey’s higher education sector better than we found it: more accessible, more collaborative, and more resilient for the future,” said Governor Murphy. “By leveraging the State’s bonding capacity, we’re helping institutions address critical repairs and improvement projects and reinforcing their role as engines of opportunity and economic growth across our communities.”

“Students succeed when our colleges and universities are strong, which is why a state-level partnership to promote the long-term financial health of our institutions must remain a top priority,” said Dr. Brian Bridges, New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education. “Capital funding continues to be an area of need, but today’s investment shows our commitment to maintaining safe, modern, and accessible campuses. It is a meaningful step in ensuring all students, now and in the future, have the opportunity to succeed within New Jersey's diverse higher education ecosystem.”

The $250 million in grant funding is being made available as follows:

Higher Education Capital Improvement Fund (CIF), $110 million: The purpose of the CIF is to provide grants for the cost, or a portion of the cost, of the renewal, renovation, improvement, expansion, construction, and reconstruction of facilities and technology infrastructure. Institutions that may apply are four-year public and private institutions of higher education eligible to receive State aid.

Higher Education Facilities Trust Fund (HEFT), $140 million: The purpose of the HEFT is to provide grants for the cost, or a portion of the cost, of the construction, reconstruction, development, extension, and improvement of instructional, laboratory, communication, and research facilities. Institutions that may apply are public and private institutions eligible to receive State aid, including county colleges.

In accordance with P.L. 2025, c.74, a portion of the grants will be used for “deferred maintenance and other capital needs” at New Jersey City University (NJCU).

“Deferred maintenance needs are growing across the higher education sector nationally, and New Jersey is no exception,” said Sheryl Stitt, Executive Director of the New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority (NJEFA). “The funds provided by these grants will help the state’s colleges and universities address emergent maintenance and repairs at their physical plants at a time when resources are limited. The Authority is thrilled to once again be partnering with the Secretary and his office to facilitate these programs.”

The grants build upon the Murphy Administration’s efforts, in collaboration with the Legislature, to provide funding for higher education capital needs, which includes the nearly $400 million awardedacross 54 capital projects in 2023.

“This is an investment in the opportunities we offer our students so that they will pursue a higher education here in New Jersey,” said Senate President Nick Scutari. “Supporting capital improvements to our colleges and universities will ensure that they continue to play a key role in educating generations of students who will benefit from quality facilities and modern technologies. This is an important investment in New Jersey’s future.”

“Investing in our colleges and universities is one of the smartest things we can do for New Jersey’s future, because when we strengthen our campuses, we strengthen the students and communities they serve,” said Speaker Craig J. Coughlin. “By putting resources into our higher education infrastructure, we’re creating safer, more innovative, and more accessible learning environments where students in every corner of the state can grow and prepare for the opportunities ahead. Modern facilities are essential to attracting and retaining students, and the grants announced today will have an impact that lasts for years to come.”

“Our colleges and universities play a vital role in the state’s economy and our quality of life,” said Senator Paul Sarlo, Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. “They offer educational opportunities to students, help train a skilled workforce, and engage in the research and development that allows us to compete successfully in a rapidly-evolving economy. Revitalizing and expanding campus facilities will help ensure that New Jersey continues to be a leader in higher education.”

“Strong budgets make strong investments, and this funding is a smart investment in New Jersey's future,” said Assemblywoman Pintor-Marin, Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee. “By supporting critical upgrades to our higher education infrastructure, we’re strengthening opportunities for students, boosting our economy, and ensuring institutions can modernize classrooms, labs, and technology to help students excel in a competitive world.”

“We have the best colleges and universities in the country right here in New Jersey but we need to make the wise investments to keep it that way,” said Senator Joe Cryan, Chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee. “We must continue to offer our students the best opportunities for a world-class education that they can afford. These funds will support that effort by investing in campus facilities that advance their educational ambitions. This will pay dividends for years to come for our students, their families and the entire State.”

“In my role as Higher Education Chair, I’ve seen how transformative it can be when our colleges and universities have the facilities and technology to match the talent of their students and faculty," said Assemblywoman Linda Carter, Chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee. “These grants will give schools the resources to upgrade facilities, expand research capacity, and improve learning spaces, which will prepare students for the demands of tomorrow’s workforces.”

Institutions must submit applications by September 22, 2025. Once evaluated and approved by the Secretary of Higher Education, project awards are subject to approval by the State Legislature and the issuance of bonds by NJEFA with coordination from the Office of Public Finance.

Access the Summer 2025 Solicitation and more information here.