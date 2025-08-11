Local Officer Charged For Lying About Criminal Past In Seeking Police Employment

Briant K. Nixon, 38, is charged with second-degree Pattern of Official Misconduct, three counts of second-degree Official Misconduct, three counts of third-degree Tampering with Public Records, and single counts of fourth-degree False Swearing, fourth-degree Falsifying Records, and fourth-degree Unsworn Falsification to Authorities.

An investigation led by members of the MCPO Professional Responsibility Unit revealed that Nixon had been employed as a police officer with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) from 2012 into 2017, when he was terminated for violating various departmental rules and regulations in connection with a 2015 arrest for domestic violence and for violating a restraining order.

The investigation further revealed that Nixon applied to work for three police departments in New Jersey – in West Wildwood, where he was hired in 2022, in Matawan, where he submitted a resume, but not a formal application, and in Neptune Township, where he was hired in 2023 – but on all three occasions, he never disclosed his prior employment with the NYPD or his criminal history. In his application with Neptune, Nixon swore before a notary public that the false information he included in his paperwork was true.

Finally, the investigation revealed that earlier this year, in renewing his police license, Nixon again falsely stated that he had never been charged with any crime or been the subject of a restraining order.

Nixon was served the charges against him earlier this week via summonses, pending a first appearance tentatively scheduled to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court on Thursday, September 25.

“The Neptune Township Police Department takes seriously its obligation to hold itself and its officers to the highest standards. The actions of one officer do not represent the values of the men and women who serve in our department with integrity and professionalism every day,” Neptune Township Police Chief Anthony Gualario said. “We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and strengthening the trust between law enforcement and the community we serve. He (Nixon) will remain suspended while the justice system runs its course.”

The Prosecutor’s Office extends its sincere gratitude to the Civil Litigation Unit of the Bronx District Attorney’s Office and the Neptune Township Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.

This case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the MCPO Professional Responsibility Unit. Information about Nixon’s legal representation was not immediately available.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.