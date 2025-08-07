© 2025 Brookdale Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: 90.5 The Night

New Ruling May Enable Juvenile Offenders to Clear Their Record

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 7, 2025 at 8:10 AM EDT
Adobe Express

According to NJ.com, a New Jersey appeals court has ruled that graduates of the state’s Recovery Court program can fully erase both criminal and juvenile records — even for serious offenses that would normally block expungement.

The case involved a man, identified only as P.L., who completed Recovery Court after a drug conviction and sought to clear his record, including a juvenile adjudication for first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. Prosecutors objected, arguing the juvenile offense was too serious. But the court disagreed, saying the Recovery Court expungement law contains no language restricting juvenile offenses, and judges can’t impose limits not written into the statute. Recovery Court offers treatment-focused alternatives to prison for nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction.
Tags
Local News CrimeNew Jersey
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
See stories by Michele McBride