New Ruling May Enable Juvenile Offenders to Clear Their Record

The case involved a man, identified only as P.L., who completed Recovery Court after a drug conviction and sought to clear his record, including a juvenile adjudication for first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. Prosecutors objected, arguing the juvenile offense was too serious. But the court disagreed, saying the Recovery Court expungement law contains no language restricting juvenile offenses, and judges can’t impose limits not written into the statute. Recovery Court offers treatment-focused alternatives to prison for nonviolent offenders struggling with addiction.