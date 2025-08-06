County Commissioners Announce Monmouth Minute Newsletter is Now Available on the County’s Website

“In 2024, my fellow Commissioners and I launched the first edition of the Monmouth Minute newsletter with the goal of sharing information about programs, resources, and events that are available to residents and visitors,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We are excited to share that the newsletter is now available on the County’s website in PDF format, so that it is readily accessible to the public and readers can learn more about our incredible County.”

Residents and visitors will find articles from the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, County Constitutional Officers, and the County Administrator, as well as updates on library, parks, and tourism events.

“Whether you're a lifelong resident or new to the area, the Monmouth Minute is a great way to keep up with everything happening in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Director Arnone.

The latest edition of the Monmouth Minute can be found on the County’s website where visitors will also find previous editions and can sign up to have the next edition emailed directly to their inbox.

