County Commissioners Announce Concrete From Old Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge Will Be Used to Construct Fishing Reef at Sandy Hook

“With the opening of the new Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge to vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic, work will shift to the demolition of the old bridge within a few weeks,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We expect demolition of the old bridge to be completed before the end of 2025, with fender removal and final cleanup completed by May 2026. As part of this process, the concrete components from the old bridge will be used to construct a fishing reef off Sandy Hook, as approved by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.”

This process will involve the use of barges transporting materials around Sandy Hook to the designated reef site.

“Fishing reefs like the one to be constructed offer numerous ecological benefits such as creating habitat for marine life, providing protection for juvenile fish and offering recreational opportunities for anglers and reef divers,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “My fellow Commissioners and I are excited to begin a new chapter with the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge and to find a beneficial use for the old bridge that will enhance our coastal ecosystem.”

