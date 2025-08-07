Senate Passes Resolution Naming Toms River VA Clinic for WWII Hero 'Bud' Lomell

The Senate approved the naming bill via unanimous consent in a rare Sunday session over the weekend. The House of Representatives previously passed the same resolution, and the legislation now requires a president signature, which is expected imminently. The new, state-of-the-art VA facility that will soon bear Lomell’s name first opened last October. It has already served more than 8,000 veterans, providing primary and specialty care to the growing and aging veterans community in Ocean County. This new facility replaced the now-shuttered Brick VA outpatient clinic.