Senate Passes Resolution Naming Toms River VA Clinic for WWII Hero 'Bud' Lomell

WBJB | By Michele McBride
Published August 7, 2025 at 8:49 AM EDT
The Senate approved the naming bill via unanimous consent in a rare Sunday session over the weekend. The House of Representatives previously passed the same resolution, and the legislation now requires a president signature, which is expected imminently. The new, state-of-the-art VA facility that will soon bear Lomell’s name first opened last October. It has already served more than 8,000 veterans, providing primary and specialty care to the growing and aging veterans community in Ocean County. This new facility replaced the now-shuttered Brick VA outpatient clinic.
Local News Ocean CountyHealth
Michele McBride
I’ve had my dream job of waking up with all the great listeners and members of Brookdale Public Radio since January 3, 2005. Prior to this job, I began my career in radio at NJ 101.5 FM as a producer. From there, I took time off from radio to do other things. (including becoming a mom!)
