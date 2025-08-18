Monmouth County Surrogate Court Recognized as National Public Sector AI Innovator

“The Surrogate’s Office assists residents with a wide range of needs, and our AI program helps us do that better than ever. We can now provide information on probate, estates, and all our services 24/7, with multilingual support through our voice attendant and web-based search tool” said Surrogate Maureen T. Raisch “I want to thank my staff for their hard work in achieving this recognition and for their unwavering dedication to the residents of Monmouth County.”

According to AI 50, the Public Sector Innovators award highlights individuals and organizations making significant contributions to AI adoption and advancement within public sector agencies. Both public and private sector participants focused on public service were eligible for nomination.

“Congratulations to Monmouth County Surrogate Maureen T. Raisch and her team for their leadership in this emerging technology and for consistently providing the highest level of service to those who contact the office for assistance,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “Monmouth County is committed to offering vital services to our residents, and this award reflects that commitment.”

“The Surrogate’s Office provides invaluable support, often to those facing difficult situations. I commend them for using innovative technology to enhance services for our residents,” said Commissioner Erik Anderson. “I’m proud to be the Commissioner liaison to the Surrogate’s Office and I congratulate Surrogate Raisch and her team on this groundbreaking program.”

“It’s an honor to see Monmouth County recognized as a leader in innovation, and I want to thank the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners for their support in this endeavor,” said Surrogate Raisch. “I look forward to further developing these initiatives and positioning the Monmouth County Surrogate’s Office as a model of excellence in service to our residents.”

