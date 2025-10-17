Three Men Charged for Long Branch Homicide

Aiden Terlecki, 19, of Middletown, Joshua Moore, 21, of Neptune Township and Jahsaad M. Banks, 19, of Asbury Park, were charged with one count each of first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (firearm), second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and third-degree Hindering. Moore is also charged with one count of second-degree Certain Persons Not to Possess a Weapon. Terlecki is also charged with one count of second-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS).

On Sunday, March 16 at approximately 12:34 p.m., members of the Long Branch Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the vicinity of the John R. Lewis Commons. Upon arrival, officers discovered an 18-year-old male, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as Tristan Reeves, was rushed to a local hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

An investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau and the Long Branch Police Department resulted in Terlecki, Moore and Banks being identified as the individuals responsible. Terlecki was located and apprehended on the evening of Thursday, October 9 by members of the Port Authority Police Department. Terlecki remains in custody in New York City awaiting extradition proceedings.

Moore was apprehended in Neptune Township on Thursday, October 2 without incident. Moore was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where he is being held pending future court proceedings. Banks was already being detained at the MCCI on an unrelated matter. Banks and Moore were ordered to be

detained during a hearing on Wednesday, October 15 in front of Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joseph Leon at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Department Detective David Stone at 732-222-1000 ext. 1349.

The case is assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner, Director of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau.

Banks is represented by Lauren Musarra, Esq., of Freehold, while Moore is represented by Anthony Cherry, Esq., of Eatontown.

Information regarding Terlecki’s legal representation was not readily available.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.