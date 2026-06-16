Film in NJ

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Unlimited Studios will open June 20 in Long Branch, offering production space for independent filmmakers and hosting a free public grand opening event.
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According to NJ.com, a new television production is now filming at one of Middletown’s most recognizable landmarks the former Circus Liquors site on Route 35.
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The Borough of Fair Haven has approved a movie location scouting project to be conducted by Netflix today.
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According to constructionreviewonline.com, work is set to begin at the new Netflix complex in Monmouth County.